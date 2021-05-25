TM expects transformation programme to pivot sustainable growth trajectory

The Telekom Malaysia logo is seen on the TM Tower in Bangsar November 22, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) is banking on its ‘New TM’ transformation programme (2021-2023) to set the company on a sustainable growth trajectory amidst the challenging business environment.

Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh said the telecommunications company has embarked on the transformation programme to create greater shareholder value and continuously enable a more digital Malaysia.

“Guided by our compass of purpose, customers, performance and people, we will focus on connectivity excellence, solutions excellence and customer experience excellence to set us apart from the competition,” he said in a statement after the group’s 36th annual general meeting today.

According to the statement, the ‘New TM’ transformation programme is anchored on 40+ Value Programmes, driven by a dedicated Transformation Office.

Mohd Bakke added that TM is reshaping its workforce to become a stronger execution engine, embracing a more agile work culture with future-ready skills.

“TM is ready to support the government’s digitalisation agenda, particularly the Jalinan Digital Negara and the comprehensive Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint – MyDIGITAL.

“This includes other digital and stimulus plans towards accelerating the socio-economic recovery and fast-track the nation into a technologically-advanced economy by 2030,” he said.

Additionally, Mohd Bakke said the company is well-positioned to play a significant role in MyDIGITAL, focusing on digital connectivity (fibre, 5G, international connectivity), digital infrastructure (cloud, data centre and cybersecurity), as well as digital skillsets and talents (via Multimedia University and TM Digital Academy).

The company was also appointed as the sole Malaysian cloud service provider under MyDIGITAL, at par with the other global players. — Bernama