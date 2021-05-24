Mah Sing Healthcare expects glove exports to commence soon

Mah Sing Healthcare said it has also received the export license from the Malaysian Rubber Board, which would facilitate the export business for the group’s glove manufacturing operation. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Mah Sing Healthcare Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of property developer Mah Sing Group Bhd, has received its business license and other relevant licenses/permits to export gloves.

In a statement, the company said it has commenced operation of its glove manufacturing factory in Kapar, Klang, adding that the first shipment of gloves is expected to be delivered in May or June this year.

“The group has secured sufficient raw materials to meet orders and interests from its buyers and distributors, which are mainly serving markets such as the United States (US), Canada, the Middle East, Europe, United Kingdom, Japan, China, Korea, Singapore, Russia and Latin America,” it said.

Mah Sing Healthcare said it has also received the export license from the Malaysian Rubber Board, which would facilitate the export business for the group’s glove manufacturing operation.

It has obtained two food and drug administration (FDA) establishment licenses for Polymer Nitrile Patient Examination Glove and Latex Patient Examination Glove from the US FDA.

The company said it is also making good progress in obtaining the FDA 510(k) Premarket Notification and the Conformitè Europëenne (CE) Marking for exports to the US and European markets, respectively.

“This new milestone places Mah Sing among the first few new glove entrants in Malaysia to commence glove production to meet immediate market demand.

“The rapid progress of Mah Sing’s glove venture is typical of the property developer, which is known for its quick turnaround business model,” it said.

Mah Sing Healthcare said the execution of the glove venture is on schedule as there would be six production lines on track to be operational in the second quarter this year, followed by another six production lines in the third quarter.

On its property segment, the group said sentiment is improving in the property market.

As such, it has set a higher full-year sales target of RM1.6 billion for 2021, adding that it recorded RM250 million new property sales for January and February 2021, and bookings momentum since March 2021 has also picked up substantially. — Bernama