Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Bursa Malaysia pared some of its losses at mid-afternoon but sentiment remained fragile over a possible full lockdown to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 19.99 points to 1,555.33, from yesterday’s close of 1,575.32.

The government will decide on whether to impose a stricter movement control order following a National Security Council meeting today.

Overall market breadth was negative as losers thumped gainers 1,092 to 173, while 286 counters were unchanged, 661 untraded, and 18 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.70 billion units worth RM2.77 billion.

Among heavyweights, IOI Corp was flat at RM4.07, Maybank fell four sen to RM8.23, Public Bank declined six sen to RM4.14, Petronas Chemicals eased 13 sen to RM7.81, TNB slid three sen to RM9.87 and IHH Healthcare trimmed eight sen to RM5.20.

As for the active stocks, Focus Dynamics and LKL International edged up half-a-sen each to 6.5 sen and 40 sen, respectively, Sedania Innovator jumped 22.5 sen to 83 sen, while VSolar and Fintec were both flat at 2.5 sen and four sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 143.27 points to 11,272.2, the FBMT 100 Index was 138.86 points easier at 10,984.1, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 168.23 points to 12,538.38, the FBM ACE decreased 85.77 points to 7,516.35, and the FBM 70 went down 173.42 points to 14,421.81.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 153.37 points to 14,722.29, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 2.46 points to 185.37, and the Plantation Index slid 49.51 points to 6,868.8. — Bernama