BNM’s international reserves stand at US$110.6b as at May 12

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen inside Sasana Kajang in Kuala Lumpur June 24,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves stood at US$110.6 billion (RM458 billion) as at May 12, 2021.

In a statement today, it said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 8.4 months of retained imports and was 1.1 times total short-term external debt.

The central bank said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$101.3 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.5 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$2.1 billion) and other reserve assets (US$4.5 billion).

The assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs amounting to RM458.92 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM11.43 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM2.80 billion), loans and advances (RM19.85 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion) and other assets (RM15.84 billion).

The central bank added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM175.1 billion), currency in circulation (RM146.01 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM147.82 billion), federal government deposits (RM11.71 billion), other deposits (RM9.63 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM9.48 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.9 billion) and other liabilities (RM5.22 billion). — Bernama