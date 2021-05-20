Maxis launches programme to empower SMEs with digitalisation opportunities

A woman walks past a Maxis centre in Kuala Lumpur, January 7, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Maxis Bhd has launched the UsahaWIRA programme today to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through digitalisation opportunities.

In a statement today, Maxis said the company would be rolling out a series of initiatives and relevant content, with focus on the SME Digitalisation programme and incentives by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation.

“These initiatives will showcase success stories of real-life ‘UsahaWIRAs’ (hero entrepreneurs) that are already reaping the benefits of the grant and digital solutions to inspire thousands of entrepreneurs across Malaysia,” it said.

Maxis’ Enterprise Business chief officer, Paul McManus said the UsahaWIRA programme aims to empower SMEs to act quickly in adopting digital technologies.

“Our goal is to guide them every step of the way and help them leverage digitalisation, so that they can always be ahead in a changing world,” he added. — Bernama