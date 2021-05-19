Channel Micron acquires RM27m land in Klang to expand production

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Cleanroom specialist Channel Micron Holdings Co Ltd has acquired a 1.62-hectare land in Klang for RM27 million to build its new facility, which will triple its production capacity to meet growing demands for cleanrooms.

Chairman Ng Yew Sum said the new facility would allow the company to take on more projects for its multinational clients.

The group currently has a factory in Pudong, Shanghai and is in search of a bigger factory to increase its production in China.

Ng said its Chinese entity namely, Channel Systems (Shanghai) Co Ltd, contributed to 50 per cent of the group’s total revenue and it would be launching the Micron brand in the country once the new Shanghai facility is in operation.

“China has always been an important market for us, being home to many production facilities across various industries that export globally.

“We want to strengthen our footprint there to contribute towards the government’s goal of being a self-reliant country in chipmaking, through the supply of our cleanroom solutions” Ng said in a statement.

The chip shortages have affected industries and consumers globally, causing a stonewall in electric vehicle deliveries, production of smartphones and other consumer electronics, resulting in chipmakers investing in new plants which require cleanrooms in their manufacturing processes. — Bernama