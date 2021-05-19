Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

Market breadth was negative as losers thumped gainers 606 to 213, while 349 counters were unchanged, 1,036 untraded and seven others suspended. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today on lack of positive catalysts.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 12.76 points to 1,578.56 from Tuesday’s close of 1,591.32.

The index opened 0.23 of-a-point easier at 1,591.22.

Market breadth was negative as losers thumped gainers 606 to 213, while 349 counters were unchanged, 1,036 untraded and seven others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.06 billion units worth RM998.01 million.

Among the heavyweights, Hartalega added three sen to RM9.58, Maybank fell three sen to RM8.36, Public Bank eased one sen to RM4.18, Petronas Chemicals went down 13 sen to RM7.99, TNB slid six sen to RM9.93 and IHH Healthcare dropped four sen to RM5.31.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics edged up half-a-sen to 6.5 sen, Censof advanced 5.5 sen to 41 sen, main market debutant Tuju Setia jumped 10 sen to 80 sen, Dagang Nexchange gave up four sen to 73 sen and UCrest slipped 3.5 sen to 33.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index weakened 95.21 points to 11,509.94, the FBMT 100 Index slid 87.52 points to 11,102.84, and the FBM ACE shaved off 48.63 points to 7,768.97.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 116.55 points to 12,812.82, and the FBM 70 gave up 104.64 points to 14,870.5.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index eased 53.89 points to 6,906.77, the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 2.77 points to 193.25, while the Financial Services Index shed 62.01 points to 14,949.72. — Bernama