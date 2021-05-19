Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 14.11 points to 1,577.21 from yesterday’s close of 1,591.32. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-day today on lack of positive catalysts to fuel the market.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 14.11 points to 1,577.21 from yesterday’s close of 1,591.32.

The market bellwether, which opened 0.23 of-a-point easier at 1,591.22, moved between 1,576.05 and 1,591.32 throughout the morning session.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 714 to 186, while 364 counters were unchanged, 940 untraded and seven others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.71 billion units worth RM1.36 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Top Glove added one sen to RM5.35, while Maybank fell five sen to RM8.34, Public Bank shed one sen to RM4.18, Petronas Chemicals declined 13 sen to RM7.99, and TNB and IHH Healthcare slipped six sen each to RM9.93 and RM5.29, respectively.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics and Green Ocean edged up half-a-sen each to 6.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively, Main Market debutant Tuju Setia surged 13.5 sen to 83.5 sen, Censof advanced 5.5 sen to 41 sen, Dagang Nexchange and UCrest decreased 3.5 sen each to 73.5 sen and 33.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index lost 107.13 points to 11,498.02, the FBMT 100 Index went down 98.38 points to 11,181.98, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 121.18 points to 12,808.19, the FBM ACE gave up 51.27 points to 7,766.33, and the FBM 70 depreciated 124.26 points to 14,850.88.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 95.34 points to 14,916.39, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 3.44 points to 192.58, and the Plantation Index slid 46.72 points to 6,913.94. ― Bernama