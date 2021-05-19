Bursa Malaysia ends broadly lower as sentiment hit by rising Covid-19 cases

Bursa Malaysia drifted further to end the day broadly lower on the back of rising Covid-19 infections in the country with 6,075 new cases today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Bursa Malaysia drifted further to end the day broadly lower on the back of rising Covid-19 infections in the country with 6,075 new cases today.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) managed to pare some of its losses to finish 10.8 points lower at 1,580.52 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,591.32.

The market bellwether, which opened 0.10 of-a-point easier at 1,591.22, fluctuated between 1,574.28 and 1,591.32.

Overall market breadth was also negative with losers thumping gainers 905 to 228, while 335 counters were unchanged, 736 untraded, and seven others suspended.

Total volume eased to 5.74 billion units worth RM4.03 billion from Tuesday’s close of 5.84 billion units worth RM3.15 billion.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said amid the weak sentiment in the market, glove counters emerged as beneficiaries due to the surging new Covid-19 cases.

Hartalega jumped 36 sen to RM9.91, Supermax climbed 38 sen to RM5.02 and Top Glove advanced 11 sen to RM5.45.

Rakuten Trade head of equity sales Vincent Lau said talks of a stricter lockdown in Selangor as a measure to contain further infections had dampened market sentiment further.

“However, we expect bargain hunting activities to emerge tomorrow,” he told Bernama.

Other heavyweights, Public Bank was flat at RM4.19, Maybank shaved off 11 sen to RM8.28, Petronas Chemicals gave up 14 sen to RM7.98, TNB fell two sen to RM9.97, IHH Healthcare went down seven sen to RM5.28, and CIMB trimmed nine sen to RM4.20.

Of the actives, LKL International increased 5.5 sen to 40.5 sen, Careplus put on 38 sen to RM2.72, main market debutant Tuju Setia rose four sen to 74 sen, Adventa surged 44 sen to RM2.51, Focus Dynamics was flat at six sen, and Dagang NeXchange slipped 6.5 sen to 70.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 111.25 points weaker at 11,493.9, the FBMT 100 Index shed 96.55 points to 11,183.81, and the FBM ACE decreased 96.46 points to 7,721.14.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 105.32 points to 12,824.05, and the FBM 70 lost 205.79 points to 14,769.35.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 138.78 points to 14,872.95, the Plantation Index declined 51.88 points to 6,908.78, while the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 4.08 points to 191.94.

Main Market volume eased slightly to 3.30 billion shares worth RM3.07 billion from yesterday’s 3.66 billion shares worth RM2.68 billion.

Warrants turnover was lower at 268.17 million units worth RM28.28 million against 269.87 million units worth RM25.94 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 2.17 billion shares worth RM935.85 million from 1.90 billion shares worth RM447.87 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 477.67 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (689.88 million), construction (296.27 million), technology (640.37 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (68.35 million), property (376.57 million), plantation (54.61 million), REITs (7.01 million), closed/fund (1,000), energy (326.74 million), healthcare (182.56 million), telecommunications and media (86.81 million), transportation and logistics (74.50 million), and utilities (19.30 million). — Bernama