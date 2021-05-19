Bursa Malaysia broadly lower at mid-afternoon

File picture shows an investor monitoring stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters, July 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained broadly lower at mid-afternoon amid the rising number of Covid-19 infections.

As of today, Malaysia recorded 6,075 new Covid-19 cases.

At 3.11pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 15.10 points to 1,576.22 from Tuesday’s close of 1.591.32.

Overall market breadth was negative as losers outnumbered gainers 739 to 204, while 367 counters were unchanged, 894 untraded and seven others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.17 billion worth RM1.67 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Top Glove added one sen to RM5.35, Maybank lost six sen to RM8.33, Petronas Chemicals trimmed 13 sen to RM7.99, TNB and IHH Healthcare eased six sen each to RM9.93 and RM5.29 respectively, while CIMB shed eight sen to RM4.21.

Of the actives, Main Market debutant Tuju Setia jumped 11.5 sen to 81.5 sen, Green Ocean edged up half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, Censof rose five sen to 40.5 sen, Focus Dynamics was flat at six sen, Dagang Nexchange shed five sen to 72 sen and UCrest discounted 3.5 sen to 33.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 111.83 points to 11,493.32, the FBMT 100 Index was 103.5 points weaker at 11,176.86, the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened by 127.18 points to 12,802.19, the FBM ACE eased 78.97 points to 7,738.63 and the FBM 70 slid 123.42 points to 14,851.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index trimmed 109.41 points to 14,902.32, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 3.91 points to 192.11, while the Plantation Index slipped 42.10 points to 6,918.56. — Bernama