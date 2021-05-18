Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.34 points to 1,582.12 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.46. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 ― Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-day today with the key index in the negative territory amid lack of buying momentum in heavyweights.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.34 points to 1,582.12 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.46.

The market bellwether, which opened 0.21 of-a-point weaker at 1,583.25, moved between 1,580.25 and 1,588.17 throughout the morning session.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers thumping losers 550 to 347, while 431 counters were unchanged, 875 untraded and five others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.21 billion units worth RM1.51 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd said the local market undertone was weak as there are no buying commitments from traders and consolidation is expected to continue with the index hovering within the 1,580-1,590 levels today.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced five sen to RM8.35, Petronas Chemicals rose six sen to RM8.01, TNB gained two sen to RM9.93, Top Glove added one sen to RM5.30, Public Bank gave up seven sen to RM4.19 and IHH Healthcare slid one sen to RM5.31.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics increased one sen to six sen, Dagang NeXchange went up 5.5 sen to 71.5 sen, MTouche was 3.5 sen higher at 36 sen, Velesto edged up half-a-sen to 14.5 sen, KTG slipped one sen to 19.5 sen, and Sanichi lost 11.5 sen to 23.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 12.76 points to 11,523.98, the FBMT 100 Index went up 3.10 points to 11,208.38, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 35.50 points to 12,833.48, the FBM ACE jumped 79.43 points to 7,721.61, and the FBM 70 improved 53.06 points to 14,853.21.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 22.45 points to 14,957.35, the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 1.21 points to 193.86, and the Plantation Index reduced 13.20 points to 6,933.55. ― Bernama