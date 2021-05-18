Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon on sustained buying interest in the broader market.

At 3.07pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.33 points to 1,585.79 from Monday’s close of 1.583.46.

Overall market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 627 to 345, while 425 counters were unchanged, 806 untraded and five others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.74 billion worth RM1.87 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained five sen to RM8.35, Petronas Chemicals rose six sen to RM8.01, TNB increased four sen to RM9.95, Top Glove was two sen higher at RM5.31, Public Bank fell six sen to RM4.20 and IHH Healthcare eased one sen to RM5.31.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics rose one sen to six sen, Dagang Nexchange advanced 5.5 sen to 71.5 sen, MTouche was 2.5 sen higher at 35 sen, Velesto edged up half-a-sen to 14.5 sen, KTG and UCrest eased one sen each to 19.5 sen and 36.5 sen, respectively, and Sanichi lost 13 sen to 22 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 46.76 points to 11,557.98, the FBMT 100 Index was 33.8 points higher at 11,239.08, the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded by 79.58 points to 12,877.56, the FBM ACE strengthened by 112.39 points to 7,754.57 and the FBM 70 improved 112.20 points to 14,912.35.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 1.46 points higher at 14,981.26, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.94 points to 194.59, while the Plantation Index advanced 9.8 points to 6,956.55. — Bernama