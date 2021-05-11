Tokyo shares open lower after Wall Street fall

In morning Tokyo trade, high-tech shares headed south. — AFP pic

TOKYO, May 11 ­— Tokyo stocks opened lower today following falls on Wall Street where high-tech shares were hit hard.

About an hour into trade, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index was at ¥28,863.87 (RM1,090.84), down 654.47 points or 2.22 per cent. The broader Topix was down 1.68 per cent or 32.85 points at 1,919.42.

“Japanese shares, particularly blue-chip issues, are facing pressure as US shares drifted lower overnight,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The Nikkei “is heading toward a possible first fall” after three straight winning sessions, the brokerage said.

In New York, the Dow gave up early gains and ended down 0.1 per cent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq slipped 2.6 per cent.

The dollar stood at ¥108.91 in Tokyo, just above the ¥108.77 in New York.

Investors dumped shares as they awaited further data including retail sales and inflation figures that may shape the market’s expectations for US monetary policy.

Hopes are fading that the Federal Reserve will explore ways for an early exit from the current easy money policy after disappointing April US jobs report, Okasan said.

“Investors want to see (more data this week) to further gauge the speed of the recovery,” it added.

In morning Tokyo trade, high-tech shares headed south.

Major chipmaker Murata Manufacturing fell 2.66 per cent to ¥8,468. Tokyo Electron, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, dropped 3.22 per cent to ¥48,450.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc gave up 2.29 per cent to ¥25,970.

Internet investor SoftBank Group plunged 3.78 per cent to ¥9,786.

Toyota slipped 1.43 per cent to ¥8,384. Sony Group fell 1.76 per cent to ¥10,590. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 0.70 per cent to ¥87,050.

Nissan, which will release its annual earnings later in the day, surged briefly before falling back and was drifting down 0.69 per cent to ¥578.4 in mid-morning trade.

Japan’s top drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical also gave up earlier gains and hovered at yesterday's close of 3,730.

The company conducted the trial in Japan for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine and submitted its results to the government yesterday, confirming the jab’s effectiveness.

The government, which has so far only approved the Pfizer jab, wants to approve the Moderna vaccine this month to boost its inoculation efforts.

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi gave up earlier gains and fell 0.28 per cent to ¥5,781 after its president reportedly said it expects to provide a coronavirus vaccine within the year.

It would be the first domestically produced vaccine in Japan. — AFP