MPRC appoints three new board members

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC) has appointed three new members to its board of directors, namely, Datuk N. Rajendran, Juniwati Rahmat Hussin and Sofiyan Yahya.

In a statement today, MPRC said the new appointments bring the MPRC’s board of directors to seven members — part of MPRC’s ongoing strategic efforts to provide additional leadership experience to support the organisation’s aspiration for growth.

It said Rajendran has over three decades of experiences with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and held various positions both locally and abroad, while Juniwati has served Petronas Group for 35 years in several positions, including as vice-president and venture director of the Pengerang Integrated Complex.

The MPRC also added that Sofiyan has over 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry in various aspects, including technical, operational and administration, both locally and abroad. — Bernama