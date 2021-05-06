Rizal Rickman succeeds Zeti as Sime Darby Property chairman

Tan Sri Dr Zeti Aziz speaks during a media briefing on PNB Group’s Financial Year 2018 performance at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur, March 28, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Sime Darby Property Bhd has redesignated Rizal Rickman Ramli as chairman, succeeding Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz who has retired after a three-year term.

Rizal is Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) chief investment officer, private & strategic investments, and he currently oversees three key asset classes: strategic investments, private markets and real estate.

PNB has a majority stake of 51.1 per cent in Sime Darby Property.

“He previously held the roles of PNB executive vice-president (chief investment officer, real estate) and executive vice-president (property/real estate) before his current designation,” the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Prior to joining PNB, Rizal was Boston Consulting Group (BCG) country managing partner in Malaysia and worked on client assignments in more than 10 countries.

He was also based out of BCG’s office in London.

His area of expertise includes strategy development (business model innovation and growth) as well as corporate and industry level transformations.

Rizal has a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, United States.

Sime Darby Property had previously said in its 2020 annual report that Zeti would retain office until the close of the 48th annual general meeting held on May 6 this year.

The former Bank Negara Malaysia governor was appointed Sime Darby Property’s non-independent non-executive chairman on July 23, 2018.

She took over from Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar who retired from the position at the end of June 2018. — Bernama