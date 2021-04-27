Maxis, Shopee to help local micro-entrepreneurs gain income through e-commerce

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Maxis Bhd is partnering with online shopping platform, Shopee to launch its Raya campaign, ‘Nikmat Raya Bersama’ to help local micro-entrepreneurs earn an income via e-commerce.

In conjunction with the campaign, Maxis has also launched its Raya film, ‘Raya Si Sakan’, which combines storytelling with technology through shoppable ad features, turning a video into a shopping catalogue for entrepreneurs to promote and sell their products.

“Through Malaysia’s first shoppable Raya web and TV film, Maxis is inviting Malaysians to shop for a noble cause, and at the same time enjoy selecting from over 3,000 products – from fashion, food, Islamic wares, décor and home items, as well as arts and crafts,” said Maxis head of brand and marketing Tai Kam Leong.

He added that with the collaboration, Maxis hopes to encourage Malaysians to support local businesses, while giving micro-entrepreneurs the exposure they would not ordinarily get otherwise.

“As a tribute to their entrepreneurial spirit and contribution to our economy, we are committed to empowering small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) and micro-SMEs by bringing together the best of technologies to enable them to always stay ahead,” said Tai during the virtual launch of the campaign today.

Meanwhile, head of Shopee Mall Malaysia, Kenneth Soh sees the partnership with Maxis as another exciting initiative to make e-commerce accessible, inclusive and beneficial for all Malaysians.

“This joint effort will help local entrepreneurs, particularly B40 entrepreneurs, by giving them the opportunity to gain exposure and sales.

“Beyond the sales, the initiative aims to provide livelihoods for the entrepreneurs and help them survive during these times,” he said. — Bernama