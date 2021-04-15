WZ Satu’s unit secures RM243m contract from Malaysian refining company

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — WZ Satu Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary WZS Misi Setia Sdn Bhd has accepted a Letter of Award (LOA) from Malaysian Refining Company Sdn Bhd (MRCSB) for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of effluent management at source (EMAS) project.

In a Bursa Malaysia statement today, the company said the EMAS contract is worth RM243.43 million.

It also said WZS Misi Setia as the consortium partner, together with the consortium leader HRSB Holdings Sdn Bhd, accepted the contract from MRCSB on April 13, 2021.

“The duration of the contract is for 27 months and is targeted to be completed on or before June 30, 2023.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings and net assets per share of the company for the financial years ending December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023,” said WZ Satu, a civil engineering and building contractor company. — Bernama