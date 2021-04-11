Ericsson says well-placed to build skilled 5G-ready workforce for Malaysia

Ericsson’s flag is seen at the company’s headquarters in Stockholm March 11, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Malaysia, which plans to accelerate its digital transformation through the rollout of 5G, stands to gain from Ericsson, which has been named as the market leader in global 5G network infrastructure by business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

The Swedish telecommunications giant would be well-placed and ready to bring its leading solutions to continue building a skilled 5G-ready workforce for Malaysia, David Hagerbo, its president for Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said today.

This includes Ericsson’s collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in research, development, and innovation in support of the national 4th Industrial Revolution agenda via the Malaysian Science Technology Innovation and Economic Development Framework (MySTIE10-10), he said in a statement here.

He said it was tremendously gratifying to have Ericsson ranked as the highest in the 5G network infrastructure market on the latest Frost Radar™, which includes radio access networks (RAN), transport networks and core networks.

This recognition comes less than a month after Ericsson was named a leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) report by Gartner.

“Ericsson continues to invest significantly in 5G to ensure that we have the best portfolio and skilled professionals to meet our customer’s needs.

“This should give confidence to countries, which already have 5G on their horizons, such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.” he said.

Ericsson’s highest ranking in the 5G network infrastructure market would enable it to leverage its current leadership in 4G network infrastructure market.

The telco powered all generations of mobility in Malaysia, namely 2G, 3G, 4G and more recently, it was the first to trial 5G in Malaysia, together with its customer Celcom Axiata.

“At Ericsson, we are consistently investing in R&D to build best-in-class product solutions that are cutting edge, as well as innovative,” said Hagerbo.

Ericsson has over 130 commercial 5G agreements with unique communications service providers and 83 live 5G networks around the world. — Bernama