Statistics Dept: Wholesale, retail trade slipped 0.9pc yoy to RM108b in Feb 2021

Vendors wait for customers at Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Wholesale and retail trade eased 0.9 per cent to RM108 billion in February 2021 compared to the same period last year, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin attributed the fall to the decline in retail trade, which contracted 2.1 per cent or RM0.9 billion to RM44.3 billion.

In a statement today, he said the decline was due to the contraction in sales of non-essential products, namely retail sales in specialised stores (-6.6 per cent), retail sales of household goods (-2.5 per cent) and retail sales of cultural and recreation goods (-3.2 per cent).

However, sales of essential goods posted positive growth, mainly due to the increase in retail sale in non-specialised stores which grew 1.9 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to RM15.8 billion, followed by the retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco which rose 6.2 per cent yoy to RM2.8 billion.

“Retail trade not in stores, stalls or markets also expanded 9.3 per cent yoy to RM0.4 billion, followed by retail sale via stalls and markets which increased 6.1 per cent yoy to RM0.1 billion,” he said.

Meanwhile, wholesale trade decreased by RM0.03 billion or 0.1 per cent to RM52.6 billion, mainly due to the 4.3 per cent decline in other specialised wholesale index, as well as the 2.0 contraction in wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals and the 5.1 per cent fall in wholesale on a fee or contract basis.

“However, wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco grew 5.4 per cent to RM10.0 billion, followed by wholesale of household goods (+3.4 per cent to RM10.6 billion) and wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies (+2.5 per cent to RM4.4 billion),” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the motor vehicles index also declined by RM0.01 billion or 0.1 per cent to RM11.1 billion due to the 4.1 per cent contraction in sales of motor vehicles parts and accessories, falling to RM2.8 billion.

“This was followed by maintenance and repair of motor vehicles which went down 6.3 per cent to RM1.5 billion, while sale, maintenance and repair of motorcycles also recorded a decline of 1.9 per cent to RM0.9 billion.

“On the other hand, sales of motor vehicles showed a positive growth of 3.8 per cent to RM6.0 billion,” he said.

Meanwhile, the online retail sales index — which portrays e-commerce activity — continued to surge to record 23.1 per cent growth yoy. — Bernama