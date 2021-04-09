Statistics Dept: Manufacturing sales rose 6.4pc yoy in Feb 2021

Mohd Uzir said total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in February 2021 decreased 2.2 per cent to 2.23 million persons, compared with 2.28 million persons in same month last year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 6.4 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to RM118.4 billion in February 2021, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said sales value decreased by 3.6 per cent on a monthly basis.

“The yoy increase in February 2021 was driven by electrical and electronics products (10.3 per cent), food, beverages and tobacco products (9.0 per cent) and transport equipment and other manufactures products (8.2 per cent),” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in February 2021 decreased 2.2 per cent to 2.23 million persons, compared with 2.28 million persons in same month last year, while salaries and wages paid amounted to RM7.52 billion, down 1.2 per cent against the same month last year.

Simultaneously, he said the sales value per employee rose by 8.8 per cent to RM53,138 as compared with the same month in 2020, while the average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,374 in February 2021. — Bernama