Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon on profit-taking in selected heavyweights led by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Public Bank Bhd and Top Glove Corporation Bhd.

CIMB, Public Bank and Top Glove weighed 2.28 points to the loss in the barometre index.

At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.90 points weaker at 1,583.45 compared with last Friday’s close of 1,585.35.

The index opened 0.46 of-a-point easier at 1,584.89.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 520 versus 502, while 403 counters were unchanged, 706 untraded and eight others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.40 billion shares worth RM1.71 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added seven sen to RM8.32 while Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare gained one sen each to RM8.01 and RM5.30 respectively.

Public Bank eased two sen to RM4.22, CIMB lost three sen to RM4.38, Top Glove dipped four sen to RM4.71, and Tenaga shed four sen to RM10.22.

Among the active counters, Parkson added three sen to 28 sen, while Matang and Berjaya improved one sen each to 13 sen and 46 sen respectively.

Lambo warrant eased half-a-sen to one sen while Focus Dynamic’s warrant was flat at 1.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 4.30 points to 11,747.40, the FBM 70 rose 65.36 points to 15,794.68, the FBM Emas Shariah advanced 5.58 points to 13,011.43, the FBM ACE expanded 2.09 points to 9,791.21, and the FBMT 100 gained 2.47 points to 11,395.83.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.18 of-a-point to 194.20, the Financial Services Index increased 15.17 points to 15,291.73, while the Plantation Index went down 20.99 points to 7,024.55. — Bernama