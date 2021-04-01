MIDF appoints Yasmin Mahmood to its board

Datuk Yasmin Mahmood speaks at a press conference after the launch of the Malaysia Digital Economy Forum 2018 in Kuala Lumpur February 8, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF) has appointed Datuk Yasmin Mahmood as its non-independent non-executive director effective today.

In a statement, MIDF said Yasmin has extensive leadership experience in information and technology, having headed the regional and Malaysia operations for Dell Asia Pacific and Microsoft Malaysia Sdn Bhd, respectively.

In 2014, she was appointed as Malaysia Digital Economy Corp Sdn Bhd (MDEC) chief executive officer.

“During her tenure at MDEC, the nation’s digital economy leaped forward with advances in digital transformation, creative content and digital trading, among others,” MIDF said.

On Monday, Pos Malaysia Bhd announced that Yasmin would step down as its chairman effective today after serving a two-year term.

MIDF chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat said the group looks forward to her contribution, especially as it embarks on a path towards digitalisation.

“I have no doubt that Yasmin will be a strong addition to MIDF’s board, with her wide experience in the private sector and in a developmental agency,” he said.

She represents Permodalan Nasional Bhd as its nominee director on the MIDF board.

Yasmin also serves on the board of Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd. — Bernama