Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today, despite Malaysia’s removal from the FTSE Russell Watch List.

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 3.85 points to 1,607.43 from Monday’s close of 1,611.28. The index opened 5.13 points easier at 1,606.15.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 528 to 315, while 429 counters were unchanged, 927 untraded and 93 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.17 billion shares worth RM1.32 billion.

Losses in Top Glove’s shares weighed on the key index. The glove producer lost 23 sen to RM4.82 after the US Customs and Border Protection directed its personnel at all US ports of entry to begin seizing disposable gloves produced in Malaysia by Top Glove.

Other heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB both added one sen to RM8.39 and RM4.45, respectively, Public Bank and TNB increased four sen each to RM4.27 and RM10.38, while IHH Healthcare jumped 12 sen to RM5.42, Hong Leong Bank gained two sen to RM18.82, Petronas Chemicals shed one sen to RM8.09 and Press Metal slipped three sen to RM9.99.

As for the active counters, Berjaya Corp was one sen higher at 35 sen, ACE-market debutant Flexidynamic surged 29 sen to 49 sen, Dagang NeXchange went up 3.5 sen to 92 sen, Permaju rose 1.5 sen to 19.5 sen, Widad fell 3.5 sen to 62 sen, and Solution Group dipped four sen to RM1.31.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 27.52 points to 11,807.3, the FBM 70 decreased 34.54 points to 15,567.25, the FBMT 100 went down 26.97 points to 11,479.01, the FBM ACE gave up 92.21 points to 10,391.88, and the FBM Emas Shariah lost 57.02 points to 13,076.6.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 49.6 points to 15,468.71, the Plantation Index expanded 43.52 points to 7,139.98, while the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.48 of-a-point to 192.38. — Bernama