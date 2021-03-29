Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers and gainers s were almost even at 441 to 440, while 437 counters were unchanged, 914 untraded and 51 others suspended. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The key index remained higher at mid-morning today on continuous buying momentum in selected heavyweights led by Petronas Chemicals and Press Metal Aluminium.

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.75 points to 1,604.17 from Friday’s close of 1,601.42 points.

The index opened 2.17 points better at 1,603.26.

On the broader market, losers and gainers s were almost even at 441 to 440, while 437 counters were unchanged, 914 untraded and 51 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.10 billion shares worth RM1.42 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals jumped 20 sen to RM8.10, Press Metal surged 24 sen to RM10.14, TNB advanced 14 sen to RM10.94, Maybank put on five sen to RM8.30, and Public Bank added two sen to RM4.21.

Maxis was flat at RM4.58, IHH Healthcare declined seven sen to RM5.34, CIMB slipped one sen to RM4.43, while Top Glove and Hong Leong Bank eased six sen each to RM5.09 and RM18.72, respectively.

As for the active counters, Berjaya added two sen to 32.5 sen, Widad surged 7.5 sen to 63 sen, Straits Inter Logistics and Mestron both gained 1.5 sen to 25 sen and 29.5 sen, respectively, while Fintec inched down half-a-sen to 6.5 sen and Macpie fell 4.5 sen to 42 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 26.92 points to 11,805.21, the FBM 70 increased 61.29 points to 15,611.75, the FBMT 100 went up 26.28 points to 11,470.26, the FBM ACE jumped 26.21 points to 10,543.32, and the FBM Emas Shariah expanded 31.38 points to 13,109.54.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 42.9 points to 15,343.19, the Plantation Index went up 8.05 points to 7,108.5, while the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 1.93 points to 193.34. — Bernama