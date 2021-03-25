AmBank research expects inflation momentum to pick up

Malaysia’s inflation momentum is expected to pick up after ending its 11 consecutive months of negative growth in February. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Malaysia’s inflation momentum is expected to pick up after ending its 11 consecutive months of negative growth in February, when it grew 0.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), compared to -0.2 per cent in January 2021.

In a research note today, AmBank Research said the rebound in inflation is driven by the rise in petrol prices — which resulted in a smaller contraction of -2.0 per cent in the transport segment in February compared with -5.1 per cent the previous month — as well as food prices which rose 1.4 per cent y-o-y.

“Pump prices of the RON95, RON97 and diesel rose by 4.3 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to RM1.95/litre (January: RM1.87), 3.7 per cent m-o-m to RM2.25/litre (January: RM2.17) and 4.1 per cent m-o-m to RM2.13/litre (January: RM2.04), respectively.

“This is in tandem with the higher Brent crude oil price in February, where it had increased to US$62.28 per barrel from US$54.77 per barrel in January,” it said.

Meanwhile, it said food prices were managed with the aid of the maximum price scheme for 16 food items during Chinese New Year, effective Feb 8 - 16, 2021.

“The pick-up in economic activities — both global and domestic, coupled with firm commodity prices and a low base should see overall inflation settling at 1.8 – 2.0 per cent this year from -1.1 per cent in 2020,” the research firm added. — Bernama