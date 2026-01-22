KOTA BHARU, Jan 22 — Two more senior officers of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), both with the title ‘Datuk’, are expected to be charged next week.

Confirming the matter, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the charges are subject to the approval of Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar.

“If the Attorney General agrees, we will proceed with charging two more individuals. However, as of now, the MACC has yet to receive a decision from the Attorney General,” he said at a press conference after the ‘Cakna Rasuah: SPRM Bersama Media Zon Timur’ (Corruption Awareness: MACC with Eastern Zone Media) programme, here, today.

He said the MACC had proposed charges against two more senior armed forces officers, prioritising action against the highest-ranking officers before extending investigations to other parties.

“We are proceeding from the highest level first, before moving on to others,” he said.

Azam said he was assured that a decision from the Attorney General would be obtained in the near future, given that the case is significant and has attracted public attention.

“This is a responsibility that I have fulfilled, and the Attorney General also has a responsibility to discharge. If there are to be no charges, I want an answer immediately. I do not want all parties to be kept waiting,” he said.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that former army chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with four counts of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, amounting to more than RM2.12 million.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain, 58, pleaded not guilty to all four charges, after they were read out before Judge Azura Alwi.

Under Op Parasit, MACC detained a senior officer and his two wives on January 7, in connection with the procurement of army projects. The following day, the officer was remanded for seven days, while his two wives were remanded for three and six days respectively.

The MACC investigation into the case began on October 7, 2025, and is classified as sensitive, due to its involvement of high-ranking officers and matters of public interest.

On December 23, 2025, a team of MACC officers arrived at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), to conduct preliminary investigations into several army-related projects dating back to 2023.

On Thursday, media reports said that 23 individuals, including two high-ranking officers and four senior Malaysian Armed Forces officers, were detained by the MACC to assist in investigations into alleged corruption and abuse of power, involving procurement matters and the use of public funds, as well as claims of receiving bribes from several companies, linked to the procurement of supplies for the TKAT and Mindef. — Bernama