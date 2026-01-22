KINABATANGAN, Jan 22 — Cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) must continue to be strengthened to ensure Sabah enjoys political stability, which in turn will drive the state’s development, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Deputy Prime Minister, said political differences that arose previously should be set aside for the well-being of the people.

“Enough of politicking… what matters most today is stability for the sake of development and the welfare of the people of Sabah.

“Parties are merely tools… they are bridges that connect the people with the state government and the federal government, and must be strengthened in the interest of the rakyat,” he said when speaking at the Sentuhan Kasih Desa@Kuamut programme at Dataran Tongod here today.

Also present were Sabah BN deputy chairman and Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Jafry Ariffin, Kuamut state assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah and BN candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said political stability is a key prerequisite for sustainable state development.

“If there is no political stability, we end up fighting not only every five years, but every year, constantly at loggerheads — but insya-Allah, that will no longer happen in Sabah,” he said.

On the by-election, Ahmad Zahid said the legacy of service of the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin in the Kinabatangan seat should be continued by his son, Mohd Kurniawan Naim, whom he believes can carry out the responsibilities of a people’s representative well if given the mandate by voters.

The Kinabatangan by-election sees a three-cornered contest involving Mohd Kurniawan Naim of BN, Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent), while the Lamag state seat features a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati (Warisan).

The by-elections were called following the death of the incumbent Bung Moktar, 66, on December 5 last year.

Polling for both by-elections is on Saturday. — Bernama