Bursa Malaysia announces appointment of new public interest director

A public interest director is appointed by the finance minister pursuant to Section 10(1)(a) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has announced the appointment of Datin Azlina Mahmad as a public interest director to its board of directors, effective March 16, 2021.

A public interest director is appointed by the finance minister pursuant to Section 10(1)(a) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said Azlina began her career in J.P. Morgan Chase Bank Bhd in 1989. She worked her way through the bank’s ranks, from an analyst to be one of the most senior bankers covering key corporate and institutional clients in Malaysia, until her retirement on March 2, 2021.

She completed a dual degree programme from the University of Pennsylvania, United States (US), graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Finance from The Wharton School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The College of Arts and Sciences.

“Azlina Mahmad brings to the board over 30 years of wide-ranging banking experience. Her appointment will provide guidance and oversight for enabling the development of a thriving marketplace,” said Bursa Malaysia.

As of March 16, 2021, Bursa Malaysia’s board of directors will be as follows:

1. Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar

Chairman, Public Interest Director and Independent Non-Executive Director;

2. Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift

Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director;

3. Datuk Anad Krishnan a/l Muthusamy

Public Interest Director and Independent Non-Executive Director;

4. Pn Sharifatu Laila Syed Ali

Public Interest Director and Independent Non-Executive Director;

5. Datin Azlina Mahmad

Public Interest Director and Independent Non-Executive Director;

6. Datuk Karownakaran @ Karunakaran a/l Ramasamy

Senior Independent Non-Executive Director;

7. Pushpanathan a/l S.A. Kanagarayar

Independent Non-Executive Director;

8. Datin Grace Yeoh Cheng Geok

Independent Non-Executive Director;

9. Chong Chye Neo

Independent Non-Executive Director;

10. Uji Sherina Abdullah

Independent Non-Executive Director;

11. Datuk Bazlan Osman

Independent Non-Executive Director; and

12. Syed Ari Azhar Syed Mohamed Adlan

Independent Non-Executive Director. — Bernama