Digi, TNG Digital to accelerate digital growth for MSMEs in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Digi Business and TNG Digital Sdn Bhd are teaming up to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) digitalise and grow their business with a complete suite of essential digital solutions, connectivity and e-wallet facilities.

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd chief business officer Eugene Teh said the parties will leverage each other’s expertise to provide well-rounded packages for the benefit of MSMEs.

“This further strengthens Digi Business’ commitment to be a trusted digital partner to MSMEs,” he said in a joint statement today.

Meanwhile, TNG Digital chief executive officer Ignatus Ong said the digital payment platfrom, serving as an enabler of a cashless society, has been actively driving initiatives to support MSME merchants in adopting multi-channel payment platforms to remain competitive.

Digi Business customers, who choose to onboard their business with Touch ‘n Go eWallet, will be featured on the latter’s digital marketing channels, thus, boosting visibility of their business and effectively reaching out to over 15 million Touch ‘n Go eWallet users nationwide.

In addition, each merchant, who signs up as a TNG merchant and takes up Digi’s National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) product, will also receive a RM50 Touch ‘n Go eWallet reload PIN from Digi Business, as well as a free business starter kit from TNG Digital to kick-start and progress them along in their digitalisation journey.

For Touch ‘n Go eWallet merchants, who choose to take up Digi Business’ all-in-one Business plans to stay connected at work or on-the-go, they will enjoy up to 30 per cent off their bills and claim up to RM6,000 through the Penjana SME Digitalisation Grant.

Digi Business will act as a one-stop processing centre by carrying out the application process for them from beginning to end, easing the journey so customers can focus on the operations of the business.

Customers need to mix and match three-five lines from Digi Business’ Postpaid, Fibre or WiFi plans to unlock the savings and get either the Digital Marketing (inclusive of Avana Social Commerce and dSMS) or Digital Productivity Bundle (inclusive of virtual office hotline Omni and HR management system altHR) for free to be eligible for the Penjana grant. — Bernama