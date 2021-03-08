German industrial output unexpectedly drops in January

Employees of German car manufacturer Porsche work chassis at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen January 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, March 8 — German industrial production unexpectedly dropped in January compared to December as semi-conductor shortages and a cold snap impacted output in the automobile and construction sectors.

Analysts said the data raised the possibility that the German economy, Europe’s biggest, could be shrinking again after recovering strongly from the coronavirus pandemic downturn of early last year.

Federal statistics agency Destatis said industrial output declined 2.5 per cent in January, well short of short of analyst forecasts for a 0.5 per cent increase.

The economy ministry noted that a semiconductor shortage had hit Germany’s vital automobile sector, forcing Volkswagen to halt production for a few days in January.

Meanwhile the construction sector “showed a sharp decline because of unfavourable conditions”.

Temperatures fell to sharply in parts of Germany, bringing heavy snow in a cold snap that gripped Europe’s biggest economy for about a week.

Compared to a year ago—before pandemic restrictions across the world kicked in—industrial output was down 3.9 per cent in January.

Destatis meanwhile revised upwards its December output figure to show month-on-month growth of 1.9 per cent, compared with its initial estimate of no change.

ING analyst Carsten Brzeski warned that January’s difficulties show “that it will be hard for industry to prevent the entire economy from falling into contraction once again.”

After several months of shutdowns, Germany has begun gradually easing restrictions, with pupils back in school since the end of February.

Hairdressers opened last week, and some non-essential shops such as flower stores are due to be allowed to re-open today. — AFP