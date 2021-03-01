Mediha Mahmood is new Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Content Forum executive director

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Former AirAsia Digital Head of Legal Mediha Mahmood has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Content Forum, effective February 1.

CMCF chairman Datuk Khairul Anwar Salleh said Mediha was entrusted with the responsibility to manage the strategic direction of the independent self-regulatory body.

“Mediha will oversee and supervise all CMCF operations, functions and activities which aimed at spreading the mission and the voice of the organisation.

“This includes efforts related to industry self-regulation, digital piracy, content code updates and continuing strategic partnerships with all stakeholders as well as enhancing CMCF’s role as a focal point and one-stop centre for content administration,” he said in a statement today.

Mediha, who specialises in law and regulation, has 17 years of experience in reputable law firms and public listed companies, including Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (Astro), which she had served for 11 years.

She was also a councillor at the Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) and CMCF before leading its legal committee.

In the same statement, Mediha said in the first quarter of 2021, the CMCF will focus on updating the content code to tackle new problems in the industry as well as any pending issues.

For this, she said the CMCF will continue discussing with all stakeholders including key opinion leaders, influencers, digital marketers and e-commerce operators.

“This effort is aimed at sharing the value of self-regulatory, and the fact less known to many that content code compliance can act as a defence against any prosecution, action or proceeding, inside or outside the court,” she added. — Bernama