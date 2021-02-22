IOI Properties Q2 net profit slips to RM170.97m

Revenue however rose to RM591.34 million from RM564.13 million, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — IOI Properties Group Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended December 31, 2020 declined to RM170.97 million compared with RM213.88 million recorded in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue however rose to RM591.34 million from RM564.13 million, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the property development segment.

“The group recorded an operating profit of RM217.3 million in the current year quarter, which is RM7.6 million or 3.0 per cent lower than the preceding year corresponding quarter.

“The decrease in operating profit is mainly due to lower performance from the property investment, hospitality, and leisure segments as a result of re-imposition of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) by the government to curb Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

Meanwhile, it said the decrease in net profit was mainly due to lower profit contribution from the aforementioned segments, coupled with lower share of results of joint-ventures due to lower sales and hotel performance in the current year quarter as a result of Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama