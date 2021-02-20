Sabah drives MyDIGITAL initiative through GoBiz app, empowers online business

Sabah will drive the outcome of the MyDIGITAL initiative through the GoBiz application to catalyse the progress of local entrepreneurs. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 20 — Sabah will drive the outcome of the MyDIGITAL initiative through the GoBiz application, an e-commerce platform introduced by the state government last year, to catalyse the progress of local entrepreneurs.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Joachim Gunsalam said GoBiz, a virtual business platform, was developed as one of the efforts and commitments of the state government to empower the digital economy, thus helping entrepreneurs, including those running micro and cottage businesses, use e-commerce.

GoBiz is one of the services available in the GoNet application available in the Apps Store and Google Play, which were introduced by the state government as an initiative to help entrepreneurs and traders affected by Covid-19 to market their products online.

Joachim, who is also Sabah Minister of Industrial Development, said his ministry would continue to help e-commerce entrepreneurs, whether they are experienced or new, especially young ones, adapt to the world of digital business.

“This is to ensure that the e-commerce business in Sabah can grow further,” he said when contacted by Bernama here on Saturday.

Joachim was commenting on the MyDIGITAL initiative and Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The initiative aims to accelerate the the country’s transformation into a developed economy in the field of technology by 2030 besides improving digital literacy, social well-being and environmental sustainability.

Through MyDIGITAL, the government will also encourage 875,000 micro, small and medium enterprises to adopt e-commerce, in addition to building four types of essential digital infrastructure to boost innovation and create an effective digital ecosystem.

Joachim said the state government hopes the efforts also take into account Sabah’s needs, including expanding efficient internet network in the state, especially in rural and interior areas, towards realising the goal of MyDIGITAL.

He hopes that entrepreneurs in Sabah can prepare for change in the business world by using internet facilities to further boost the market potential of their products.

“Whether they are ready or not, all entrepreneurs need to accept the fact that in the future, the use of the internet and entrepreneurship through e-commerce is becoming more widespread.

“Hence, entrepreneurs have no choice, but to follow the rhythm and take this golden opportunity to improve their business,” he said. — Bernama