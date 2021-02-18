Shopee strengthens logistics infrastructure to support increased e-commerce demand

Regional managing director Ian Ho said the timeline for deliveries that used to be up to 10 days — and even longer in East Malaysia — have now been reduced to between one and four days. — Picture courtesy of Shopee

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Shopee is stepping up its efforts to shorten the delivery time for sellers and buyers in Malaysia to cater to the growing reliance on e-commerce and greater expectations for faster deliveries.

This includes the introduction of 10 new Shopee Xpress drop-off points, and a partnership with Parcelhub and MBE, which brings the total number of its drop-off points to more than 300 nationwide.

Regional managing director Ian Ho said the timeline for deliveries that used to be up to 10 days — and even longer in East Malaysia — have now been reduced to between one and four days.

“We are strengthening the infrastructure through Shopee Xpress and strategic partnerships with logistics players so that shoppers and businesses can enjoy better delivery services,” he said in a statement today.

Additionally, Shopee has widened its network of warehouses, hubs and sorting centres in more than 50 strategic locations nationwide, including areas such as Senawang, Bagan Serai, Batu Pahat, Simpang Ampat, and Bayan Lepas, to increase delivery efficiency.

With its widened logistics network, Shopee will introduce next-day delivery in Peninsular Malaysia (excluding Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu) via Shopee Xpress in conjunction with the 3.3 Supermarket Sale.

Users who make their purchases before 12pm for items with Next-Day Delivery tags on Shopee Mart can enjoy next day delivery service (excluding public holidays).

“Our next-day delivery service is yet another example of how Shopee is using technology to serve our users and sellers better.

“Together with the integrated payments such as our mobile wallet, ShopeePay, and in-app features like Shopee Live and Shopee Chat that enhance the shopping experience, our logistics services strengthen our robust e-commerce ecosystem,” he added.

The e-commerce platform had taken the steps after Parcel Monitor and iPrice Group found that the Covid-19 lockdown impacted final mile logistics, increasing delivery time by 119 per cent for Malaysia.

In 2019, Parcel Perform and iPrice Group reported that Malaysia had the longest wait time for their online deliveries in South-east Asia. — Bernama