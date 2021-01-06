Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 621 to 325, while 421 counters were unchanged, 715 untraded and 13 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning, with its key index remaining in negative territory due to selling in selected index-linked counters, especially banking and telco stocks.

At 11.12am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 13.4 points to 1,594.95.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 621 to 325, while 421 counters were unchanged, 715 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Volume stood at 2.86 billion units worth RM1.6 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank trimmed 10 sen to RM8.21, Public Bank lost 20 sen to RM20.42, Tenaga erased 18 sen to RM10.36, IHH Healthcare shed seven sen to RM5.58, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.10.

However, Top Glove bagged three sen to RM5.75.

Of the actives, Vortex added one sen to six sen, DGB gained 1.5 sen to 28.5 sen, Inix perked three sen to 40.5 sen, Iris slid 1.5 sen to 41 sen, while both Yong Tai and BCM eased two sen to 30 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 78.14 points lower at 11,541.25, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 84.69 points to 11,273.3, the FBM 70 gave up 72.47 points for 14,838.97, the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 55.05 points to 12,919.7, while the FBM ACE lost 63.61 points to 10,753.48.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.43 of-a-point to 173.86, the Financial Services Index erased 193.27 points to 15,010.89 and the Plantation Index declined 17.38 points to 7,337.28. — Bernama