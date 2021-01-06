Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

On the broader market, losers trumped gainers 683 to 334, while 431 counters were unchanged, 634 untraded and 13 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session lower in tandem with its regional peers, dragged down by the cautious market sentiment, dealers said.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 12.32 points to 1,596.03, after fluctuating between 1,591.36 and 1,610.78 throughout the session.

On the broader market, losers trumped gainers 683 to 334, while 431 counters were unchanged, 634 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Volume stood at 3.88 billion units worth RM2.2 billion.

A dealer said Asian stock markets were trading cautiously ahead of the Georgia senate election as the results would determine the control of the United States’ Senate.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.38 per cent to 27,054.65, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index decreased 0.87 per cent to 27,410.55 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index slid 0.21 per cent to 2,853.65.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank trimmed eight sen to RM8.23, Public Bank lost 18 sen to RM20.44, Tenaga erased 20 sen to RM10.34, IHH Healthcare shed five sen to RM5.60, and Top Glove shed one sen to RM5.71.

Meanwhile, Petronas Chemicals perked five sen to RM7.15.

Of the actives, Iris trimmed 3.5 sen to 39 sen, Yong Tai slipped 2.5 sen to 29.5 sen, and BCM slid 1.5 sen to 30.5 sen.

Additionally, Vortex added 1.5 sen to 6.5 sen, DGB rose three sen to 30 sen, and Inix gained 2.5 sen to 40 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 82.55 points lower at 11,536.84, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 85.21 points to 11,272.78, the FBM 70 gave up 104.71 points for 14,806.73, the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 65.55 points to 12,909.2, while the FBM ACE lost 116.43 points to 10,700.66.

Meanwhile, the Financial Services Index erased 180.53 points to 15,023.63, the Plantation Index declined 7.51 points to 7,347.15, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.08 of-a-point to 174.37. — Bernama