Asian stocks fall amid concern about Georgia Senate vote

TOKYO, Jan 5 — Asian shares fell today amid uncertainty about Senate runoffs in Georgia, which could have a big impact on incoming US President Joe Biden’s economic policies.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.34 per cent, pulling back from a record high hit in the previous session. Australian stocks fell 0.44 per cent. Chinese shares erased early losses and rose 0.26 per cent.

Japanese shares lost 0.25 per cent after a media report that the government will curb business hours in Tokyo and surrounding cities from Thursday.

US S&P 500 stock futures edged up 0.24 per cent.

Oil futures rose slightly in cautious trade as investors awaited a meeting later today where major crude producers are set to assess output levels for February.

In the United States, control of the Senate is at stake with today’s dual runoff elections in Georgia.

A Democratic victory in both races could tip control of the Senate away from Republicans, but both contests are very tight and the results may not be immediately known, which could lead to a repeat of the chaotic vote re-counts after the US presidential election last year.

“2021 starts with a bang with pivotal political and economic news for markets to digest. The undisputed highlight will be the result of the Senate seat run-off elections in Georgia,” James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, wrote in a research memo.

“If the Democrats win both seats this should lead to the most substantial 2021 fiscal stimulus. Nonetheless, it could be the excuse for a near-term consolidation in risk markets after a strong post-election rally.”

Uncertainty about the Georgia vote and worries about rising coronavirus infections sent Wall Street sharply lower yesterday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.27 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.49 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped by 1.48 per cent.

Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump’s call to pressure Georgia’s top election official to “find” votes to overturn his loss to President-elect Biden in the state as also unnerved some investors.

The House and the Senate are scheduled to certify Biden’s election win tomorrow, but some Republicans have pledged to vote against this and thousands of Trump supporters are expected to converge on the capital in protest.

The MSCI’s broadest gauge of global stocks eased by 0.06 per cent in Asia today, also pulling back from a record reached in the previous session.

Increased risk aversion helped the dollar index rebound from a 2 ½-year against a basket of major currencies, but moves were subdued at the start of the year.

The British pound bought US$1.3570 (RM5.43). Sterling was nursing a 0.7 per cent decline from yesterday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a lockdown to try and slow a fast-spreading coronavirus variant.

US crude futures rose 0.23 per cent to US$47.73 a barrel, while Brent futures edged up by 0.12 per cent to US$5115 per barrel. Major oil producers will meet later today to decide on output levels for February after talks broke down the previous day.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold fell 0.21 per cent to US$1,938.25 per ounce. — Reuters