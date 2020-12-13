Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia to offer targeted moratorium to borrowers in 2021

Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin said borrowers who have problems in repaying their loans can apply for the moratorium at their respective branches in January. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

TANJUNG MALIM, Dec 13 — Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) is offering targeted loan repayment moratorium to its borrowers, referred to as ‘Sahabat’, whose livelihoods were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic starting year.

AIM Board chairman, Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin said borrowers who have problems in repaying their loans can apply for the moratorium at their respective branches in January.

“We have a targeted moratorium. A Sahabat who is really unable to pay the loan, can apply to delay payment for two to three weeks and not exceeding one year.

“It does not mean we will automatically approve one year (payment postponement), we can give three weeks and if the borrower is still unable to service the loan, we will extend another three weeks and so on to one year,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after presenting contributions of daily essential goods under AIM Food Basket programme at Seri Gala Dewan Felcra, Slim River here today.

Lajim said each moratorium applicant would need to undergo the appropriate check and monitoring to ensure only deserving borrowers received the benefit.

Earlier AIM announced an extension of payment moratorium to benefit 262,000 Sahabat nationwide following the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from November 9 to December 6.

The moratorium decision involves repayment postponement of loans amounting to RM164 million. — Bernama