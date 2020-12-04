Polymer Link to be delisted from Bursa Malaysia on Dec 9

The compounded plastic powder manufacturer will be the first company on Bursa Malaysia’s Leading Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform (LEAP) Market to withdraw its listing. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Polymer Link Holdings Bhd will be delisted from Bursa Malaysia on December 9, 2020, the company said in a filing with the exchange today.

On August 19, Polymer Link told the exchange that the rationale behind the proposed withdrawal was to streamline its business operations and subsidiaries.

It said these included restructuring of entities within the company in implementing strategies to realise its long-term growth potential.

Polymer Link made its debut on the LEAP Market on April 27, 2018, at 15 sen per share, a premium of three sen above its issue price of 12 sen a share. — Bernama