Boustead Holdings appoints Shazalli Ramly as group managing director

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― Boustead Holdings Bhd today announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly as its new group managing director (MD) effective December 1.

In a statement today, Boustead said Mohammed Shazalli is regarded as a turnaround specialist with strengths in corporate transformation, revenue generation, digitisation, marketing and distribution, as well as commercial and operational excellence.

Boustead chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the arrival of Mohammed Shazalli as MD reinforces the conglomerate’s commitments to its lenders, government stakeholders, institutional and public shareholders, as well as the thousands of employees.

“We are confident that with Mohammed Shazalli’s notable professional experience and proven track record in corporate transformation and performance management, his leadership for the group will be able to steer Boustead to new heights,” he said.

Mohammed Shazalli started his career with the Lever Brothers (Unilever) and British American Tobacco Company, and has also served as MD and chief executive officer (CEO) of Telekom Malaysia Bhd, as well as regional CEO and corporate executive vice president of Axiata Group Bhd.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Marketing) from Indiana University Bloomington in the United States and Master of Business Administration from St Louis University, Missouri. ― Bernama