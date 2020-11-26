DRB-Hicom posts net profit of RM47.5m in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — DRB-Hicom Bhd posted a net profit of RM47.50 million on the back of RM3.56 billion revenue in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

There are no comparative results for the financial quarter due to the change in the financial year-end from March 31 to December 31.

In a statement today, DRB-Hicom said the Covid-19 pandemic remained as a threat, with the business environment domestically and globally remaining challenging.

“The group is continuously assessing strategies and initiatives to mitigate the impact of the pandemic that began in March this year.

“DRB-Hicom’s full-year operating performance is expected to be lower than the previous financial period,” it said. — Bernama