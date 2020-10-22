European stock markets extend losses at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index began today with a loss of 1.3 per cent at 12,399.57 points. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 22 — European stock markets fell at the start of trading today following losses in Asia and overnight on Wall Street, with the US stalling over a key stimulus deal.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.8 per cent to 5,732.31 points, having slumped almost two per cent yesterday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index began today with a loss of 1.3 per cent at 12,399.57 points.

The Paris CAC 40 slid 1.0 per cent to 4,803.72.

The leading eurozone indices had closed down around 1.5 per cent yesterday. — AFP