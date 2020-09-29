Maybank branches open till 7pm tomorrow for repayment assistance applications

A pedestrian walks past a Maybank Bhd bank branch in Jalan Medan Tunku, Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) branches nationwide, except for those in the red zones, will continue to remain open until 7 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to provide customers added convenience to enquire and apply for Repayment Assistance as the six-month moratorium comes to an end.

Maybank wishes to once again remind its customers who are impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic to contact the bank immediately should they wish to apply for Repayment Assistance for their loan/financing.

In a statement, Maybank also clarified that the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) status of borrowers who take the repayment assistance will not change.

Besides the extended operating hours, the bank continues to offer three easy channels to apply for Repayment Assistance, namely apply online via Maybank2u (for individual and business hire purchase [HP] customers); apply via email to [email protected] (for individual customers); or [email protected] (for SME customers), providing name, contact number, type of loan (for example, mortgage, HP, term loan financing); vehicle registration number (for HP), employment status, and reason for application.

Customers can also call any of the bank’s branches, SME Centres or Auto Finance Centres (whichever is relevant) nationwide.

Maybank wishes to assure those who have applied for Repayment Assistance but have yet to receive a response that their applications are currently being processed and they will be advised as soon as possible on their loan repayment for October onwards.

Meanwhile, customers who did not apply for the Repayment Assistance are reminded that they will have to resume payment for their loan/financing starting October 2020.

Those who anticipate difficulties in servicing their monthly instalments post-moratorium can still get in touch with the bank to discuss repayment packages to suit their current financial needs.

However, these customers are advised to apply for Repayment Assistance before their October instalment is due to ensure their credit status is maintained, it said.

Customers who require more information on Maybank’s Repayment Assistance may also visit www.maybank2u.com.my/covid19 or contact the Maybank Customer Care Hotline at 1-300 88 6688, and press *1 for “Repayment Assistance”. — Bernama