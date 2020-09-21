You can now Setel at Petronas directly from your credit card, no Wallet top up required

Setel has introduced a new feature called Card Terus. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Setel has introduced CardTerus, a new feature which allows you to pay for petrol directly from your payment cards without the need of topping up the Setel Wallet. On top of that, you can also earn cashback up to 10 per cent for Petronas fuel when you pay using supported credit cards.

To enable the feature, just tap on the button on the top right corner of the app to change your payment method to your preferred credit card. When a card is selected, your fuel transaction at Petronas stations will be charged directly to your card.

According to the FAQ, the feature works for both credit and debit card. However, there might be a pre-authorisation hold on your debit card if you use CardTerus. If you’re using a debit card, it is still recommended to use the Setel Wallet to avoid the pre-authorisation hold. The current maximum Wallet size is RM500.

With the new CardTerus feature, you can no longer enjoy fuel cashback when you top up (both manual and auto reload) your Wallet via credit card. This means you can only earn cashback if you pay via CardTerus.

At the moment, the cashback is available with selected Ambank, CIMB, Citi, RHB and UOB credit cards. You can find the full list of cashback promos here.

The Setel app is currently available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery. — SoyaCincau