Sumatec fails to submit quarterly report, share trade suspension remains

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Trading in Sumatec Resources Bhd's securities will be suspended from 9am tomorrow until further notice as the company has failed to submit its second-quarter report for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

“As the company's securities have been suspended from trading since November 7, 2019 in view of the winding-up order against the company, the suspension of trading will continue until further notice,” the Practice Note 17 (PN17) company said in a filing with the local exchange today.

Sumatec's share was quoted at half-a-sen on the local bourse. — Bernama