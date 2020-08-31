AirAsia’s Redbeat Academy offers reskilling, upskilling programmes

RBV president Aireen Omar is seen here in this file photo. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — After successfully transforming itself into a digital lifestyle company, AirAsia Group is now looking at expanding its valuable know-how to the public through reskilling and upskilling programmes that can help enhance the country’s talent pool.

The programme, which was introduced by RedBeat Academy and is currently only available for AirAsia’s internal staff, would help equip one with new digital skill sets and become a world-class talent.

RedBeat Academy is a collaboration between AirAsia Group’s corporate venture arm Redbeat Ventures Sdn Bhd (RBV) and Google.

RBV president Aireen Omar said the new normal resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed everybody to embark on digitalisation, whereby employees lacking in technology skills would find it difficult to adjust themselves to the digital era and will eventually be lagging behind.

She said RedBeat Academy provides a curated world-class co-curricular to teach non-tech talents what it takes to survive in the digital economy while encouraging them to be innovative.

“We cannot be the only corporation in Malaysia to be digitally savvy, because if you want the economy to thrive in the digital environment, every economic player also has to be that way, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Talent doesn’t mean that you have to get it only from outside the company, but your current resources can be repurpose and reskill, and that we are a good example on how that (transformation) can work.

“Our content at RedBeat Academy will always be relevant, looking towards the future on what (kind of) technology will be, to help people be inspired, as well as think of new ways and innovate,” she told Bernama.

Aireen said the reskilling and upskilling programmes will be available soon for individuals and entrepreneurs, regardless of their background, and are also open to corporates that want to digitalise their company like AirAsia did.

On top of the courses, SMEs would also be provided with end-to-end solutions, whereby they will get the opportunity to market their products and services on AirAsia’s digital platform and Ourshop.

Looking forward, she said Redbeat Ventures has charted several big plans for RedBeat Academy to move beyond providing digital knowledge.

She envisions RedBeat Academy to become an interesting edu-tech company in the future, providing courses covering more than just tech-subjects such as leadership, branding and creative skills.

“Of course, we will have to collaborate with certain universities, so that the RedBeat Academy can get qualifications and accreditation on certain subjects.

“There are so many things that AirAsia does, we have certain strengths. So, why not we share them with others as well and help them get trained,” she said.

AirAsia Group is the largest airline in Malaysia by fleet size and destination. The airline has been named Digital Transformer of the Year for Malaysia at the International Data Corporation Digital Transformation Awards (DXa) 2019.

Redbeat Academy has rolled out a specialised programme called BINA Digital. This programme offers online courses for SMEs to get started, build and grow their online presence, as well as enhance their ability to maintain sustainable business expansion and growth.

Interested SMEs can find out more about the programme via Redbeat Academy’s website at redbeatacademy.com. — Bernama