Fama sets up six more pasar tani in Selangor, says director

SHAH ALAM, Aug 30 — The Selangor Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will set up six more farmers markets (pasar tani) in the state in addition to the existing 43 markets operating since August 16.

Its director Abdul Rashid Bahri said the agency was currently in the process of gathering entrepreneurs to trade in the markets.

“We have resolved all matters involving local authorities and set the locations. What is left is registering the entrepreneurs. We are confident operations can commence next month,” he told reporters when met at the 63rd Independence Day and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the Shah Alam Stadium Farmers’ Market, here today.

He said three new farmers markets will be located in Petaling district, two in Sepang and one more in Kuala Langat.

On the Shah Alam Stadium Farmers Market, Abdul Rashid said it is a Sunday market with 200 stalls that have been operating for the third week.

“Today, 180 traders opened their stalls. We (Fama) believe that by next week all registered entrepreneurs will start trading based on the customers’ response on this new location in the Shah Alam Stadium parking lot,” he said.

On the extension of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) until December 31, Abdul Rashid said Fama Selangor would intensify efforts to market agriculture products through its farmers market.

“Based on the improving economic situation and the increasing number of visitors to Fama’s markets, I believe the farmers will have no problem selling their produce,” he said. — Bernama