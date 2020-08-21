Tealive: 5,000 strawless reusable bubble-tea cups sold out after only two days online

Tealive said 5,000 units of their strawless reusable bubble-tea cups were snapped up in two days across its various e-commerce channels. — Picture courtesy of Tealive

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Malaysia’s first strawless reusable bubble-tea cup is now officially sold out online.

In a statement today, Tealive said 5,000 units were snapped up in two days across its various e-commerce channels.

“We put the 5,000 cups on sale on Sunday and they were snapped up very quickly but as many as 25,000 tea lovers continued to ‘reserve’ it by putting into their shopping cart,” said Loob Holding Sdn Bhd founder and CEO Bryan Loo.

“By noon on Tuesday, our servers were overwhelmed and our site was down for a while until we upgraded capacity and added bandwidth.

Loo, however, reassured those who didn’t manage to get hold of the cup that they would be available at all Tealive stores from September 1.

“To Tealive customers, let me assure you that the cups will be made available at our physical stores from September 1.

Loob Holding Sdn Bhd founder and CEO Bryan Loo said the cups will be available at all Tealive stores from September 1. — Picture courtesy of Tealive

“All they have to do is buy any cold drink and top up RM4 to get this cup. Those who wish to buy only the cup, it will be RM8 each,” Loo said, adding that there will be a new Tealive drink series to go with the launch of the cup.

Tealive launched Malaysia’s first strawless bubble tea cup in February with a trial batch. The now-sold out 5,000 cups are the first mass-production batch of these eco-friendly cups.