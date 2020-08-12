Bertam unit bags contract worth RM22.9m

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Bertam Alliance Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Bertam Development Sdn Bhd (BDSB), has secured a sub-contract job worth RM22.9 million for the provision of maintenance and replacement of water tank services in six locations in Sabah.

The contract was awarded by Teamcons Resources Sdn Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said BDSB had accepted the sub-contract letter of award dated August 12, 2020.

“The commencement date of the contract will be one week from the date of acceptance and the completion date shall be December 20, 2021.

“The contract is expected to have positive contribution to the earnings per share, net assets per share and gearing of the Bertam Group,” the company said.

Bertam Alliance added that the contract will not have any effects on its issued and paid-up share capital and the shareholding of its substantial shareholders as it does not involve the issuance of ordinary shares in the company. — Bernama