Top Glove, Hartalega boosts KLCI in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Bursa Malaysia’s main index has continued its upward momentum after opening on a marginally higher note, boosted by glove maker counters.

On the overall market, healthcare counters continued to dominate with 1.1 billion shares worth RM781.40 million transacted.

As at 11am, the main index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) climbed 6.12 points to 1,593.10 from yesterday’s close of 1,586.98.

The healthcare index rose 3.8 per cent to 4,017.12.

Market breadth was positive with 419 gainers versus 385 losers, while 438 counters were unchanged, 748 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.91 billion units worth RM2.38 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Top Glove gained 52 sen to RM25.22 and Hartalega was up 14 sen to RM17.52, pushing the composite index up 3.7 points.

Of the top gainers, pharma counters continued to rally as Pharmaniaga leapt 60 sen to RM5.15, Duopharma gained 42 sen to RM3.38 and Kotra added 56 sen to RM4.13.

Of the actives, XOX was flat at 18.5 sen, Bioalpha was up 9.5 sen to 27.5 sen and Boustead shed 1.5 sen to 75.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 46.18 points to 11,306.47, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 44.03 points to 11,144.71 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 75.35 points stronger at 13,136.89.

The FBM 70 inched up 60.84 points to 14,217.92 and the FBM ACE slipped 0.62 of-a-point at 7,673.42.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index edged up 6.24 points to 13,440.95, the Plantation Index strengthened 32.37 points to 7,064.76 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.58 of-a-point to 140.45. — Bernama